CLARK, Patricia A. Of Wilton, CT, formerly of Lexington and Medford, Apri 11, 2019. Sister of Ruth Shenk of Redding, CT. Aunt of Susan Mason of Fairfield CT, Matthew Mason and his wife, Derrel, of Wilton, CT, Christopher Mason and his wife, Carol, of Newtown, CT, and David Mason of Redding, CT. Great-aunt of Jordan, Connor, Jenna, Jack, and Ian Mason. Great-grandaunt of Kylie Bailey. Family and friends will honor and remember Pat's life by gathering on Saturday, April 27th, at 10 am in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210 or to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019