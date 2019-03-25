Boston Globe Obituaries
|
FONSECA, Patricia A. (Burris) Of Burlington, after a brief illness, March 24. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert & his wife Diane of Billerica, Linda Myles & her husband Lee of LA and Stephen & his wife Tammy of Bradford. Proud Nana of Jeffrey Fonseca & his companion Jaimie Crotty, Jessica & Melissa Fonseca, Jason, Jenna, Jordan & Jadyn Myles, and Ella Fonseca. Great-grandmother of Hunter Fonseca. Sister of the late Eugene Burris. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, March 27, from 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019
