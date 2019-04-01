|
|
LaROSA, Patricia A. "Patty" (Cassese) Of Boston's North End, March 29th. Beloved wife of Nicholas LaRosa. Loving mother of Nicholas LaRosa and his wife Nicole of Boston and their children Jake and Stella LaRosa, and Jennifer Seda and her husband Peter of Brooklyn, NY and their sons Peter Joseph and Michael Seda. A Memorial Service for Patty is being planned for a later date. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019