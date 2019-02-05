Home
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. MITCHELL


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PATRICIA A. MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Patricia A. Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown. February 4, 2019. Wife of Valerie M. "Val" Duclos. Sister of Stanley G. Mitchell (late Sandra) of Billerica, Irene M. O'Donnell of Swanzey, NH and John B. Mitchell (Tara) of Stoneham; nieces & nephews and much loved guide dogs, Mallory and Indra. Family and friends will honor and remember Patricia's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, February 10th, from 2 to 5 p.m., and again on Monday, when her Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in her name to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc., 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976, or Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N Beacon St, Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now