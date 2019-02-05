|
MITCHELL, Patricia A. Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown. February 4, 2019. Wife of Valerie M. "Val" Duclos. Sister of Stanley G. Mitchell (late Sandra) of Billerica, Irene M. O'Donnell of Swanzey, NH and John B. Mitchell (Tara) of Stoneham; nieces & nephews and much loved guide dogs, Mallory and Indra. Family and friends will honor and remember Patricia's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, February 10th, from 2 to 5 p.m., and again on Monday, when her Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in her name to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc., 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976, or Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N Beacon St, Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019