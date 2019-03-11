Boston Globe Obituaries
BURKE, SR. PATRICIA ANN SMSM "Sr. Mary Aaron" Of Waltham, entered eternal rest & peace in the loving arms of her God on Sunday, March 10th, 2019, at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley.

Beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and Katherine (McDewitt) Burke, and dear sister of late Lawrence Burke.

Sister Patricia leaves her cherished nieces and nephews, friends, and her devoted & loving community of Marist Missionary Sisters.

Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of the Resurrection in Celebration of Sister Patricia's Life at the Marist Missionary Sisters Residence, 62 Newton St., Waltham, on Thursday morning, March 14th, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Marist Missionary Sisters Lot at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the Funeral Mass in The Marist Sisters Residence on Thursday morning from 9:00 -10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marist Missionary Sisters, 349 Grove Street, Waltham, MA 02453-6018.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019
