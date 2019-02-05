WALKER, Patricia Ann (Murphy) Age 70, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth. She was the devoted wife of 50 years to George Nelson Walker of Plymouth.



Patricia was born in Boston, MA on July 7, 1948, daughter of Margaret Patricia (Purtell) Murphy and the late Edward James Murphy. She was educated in Boston, and was a graduate of Gate of Heaven High School, Class of 1966 and Northeastern University.



She had worked for most of her life in the medical field, as a physician's assistant for Boston's First Medical Services, working in cardiology.



Throughout the years, Patricia enjoyed extensive traveling visiting many places in the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, and Europe. She especially loved Paris. Her special interests were sailing, golfing, cooking, fine dining, and spending quality time with her vast host of beloved friends and family.



Besides leaving her husband George, and her mother Margaret, she was the loving mother of Kimberly Lazar and her husband Damon of Long Island, NY, and Scott Walker of Plymouth, MA. She was the beloved sister of Joanne Cutler and her husband Paul of Plymouth, Sheila Mulkerrin and her husband Seamus of Millis and the late Edward Murphy of Millis. She also leaves her cherished granddaughter Olivia Lazar.



A Life Celebration Visitation will take place on Friday, Feb 8th, 2019 at the Davis Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court St., PLYMOUTH from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral will take place on Saturday morning at 9:15 from the Davis Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter's Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth, MA. Interment will follow at the Duxbury Mayflower Cemetery and Crematory.



For online guestbook and directions visit: www.cartmelldavis.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary