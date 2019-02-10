MORDECAI, Patricia Carson (Nason) Age 80, of Scarborough, Maine, died peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home, on February 7, 2019, from cancer. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 28 years, Donald D. Mordecai.



Patricia leaves her daughter, Barbara Nason and husband Peter Sherman; son, Thomas Nason and wife Jennifer Martin; stepsons, Daniel Mordecai and David Mordecai; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Penelope Carson; grandchildren, Leeland, Marshall, Emma, Alexandra, Gillian; great-grandchild, Oliver; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Patricia "Pat" was born in Orange, New Jersey, and brought up in New Rochelle, New York. She graduated from The College of Wooster in 1960 where she met her first husband, Charles "Chuck" K. Nason. Pat was married to Chuck for 24 years, and raised their children in Wayland, Massachusetts. In 1985, Pat married Donald D. (Don) Mordecai. After residing in Wayland, they moved to various places following their careers in Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and New York.



Pat had a lifelong and commemorable career with the Episcopal Church both nationally and locally, including the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, and St. Albans Church in Washington, D.C. From 1998 until her retirement in 2006, she served as the Chief Operating Officer of the national Episcopal Church USA in New York City.



Following retirement, Pat and Don moved to Castine, Maine, where they were active in the town and church affairs, and enjoyed gardening, boating, walking, music, and reading. In 2011, Pat and Don moved to Scarborough, Maine, where Pat was very active at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Falmouth and the Scarborough Garden Club.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, ME. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Pat may make a donation to The Island Institute (sustaining the islands and communities of the Gulf of Maine), P.O. Box 648, Rockland, ME 04841.



Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, SCARBOROUGH, ME.