BURKE, Patricia E. (Sullivan) Of Walpole, formerly of Brighton, February 27, 2019, age 84. Beloved wife of the late James W. Burke. Loving mother of Maribeth Burke and Kelly Anne McMullin of West Roxbury, James P. Burke and Ellen of Foxborough, and Patricia A. Shaw and William of North Attleborough. Cherished grandmother of Katie Burke, J.T. Burke, Meghan Burke, Matthew Shaw, Erin Shaw, and Caileigh Shaw. Sister of Katherine M. Connolly and Paul of Norwood, Robert P. Sullivan and Linda of North Attleborough, the late Anne O'Reilly and Francis of Westwood, and the late Gerald P. Sullivan and his surviving spouse, Barbara, of Falmouth. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Patricia's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 to 6 PM and Monday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Walpole Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 58, East Walpole, MA 02032. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary