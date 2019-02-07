|
|
DENN, Patricia Ellen (Holleran) Of Groveland, formerly of Roslindale, passed February 7, 2019. She was beloved, the salt of the earth. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Edward John Denn. Survived by children Edward Denn and wife Kim of Millbury, Michael Denn and wife Susan of Walpole, Peter Denn and wife Carmen of Groveland, Joseph Denn and wife Suzan of Somersworth, NH, Patrick Denn of Chelmsford, Catherine Denn Freed and husband Andy of Melrose, Christopher Denn and wife Kelli of Boxford, and Rebecca Slocum and husband Lee of Haverhill; eighteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marie Denn Riley and husband Gene of Natick; daughters-in-law Carol Denn of Mendon and Sarah Denn of Westford; son-in-law Denis LaBombard of Georgetown; several nieces and nephews; mother of the late Mary (Denn) LaBombard. Visitation Sun., Feb. 10 in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 South Main St., HAVERHILL, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Funeral Mass Mon. in St. Patrick Church, 114 Center Street, Groveland at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Groveland. Contributions in her memory may be made to High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. For guestbook, please visit
Driscoll Funeral Home
Haverhill
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019