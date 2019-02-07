Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
309 S Main St
Haverhill, MA 01835
(978) 374-0000
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Church
114 Center Street
Groveland , MA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
309 S Main St
Haverhill, MA 01835
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA DENN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ELLEN (HOLLERAN) DENN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA ELLEN (HOLLERAN) DENN Obituary
DENN, Patricia Ellen (Holleran) Of Groveland, formerly of Roslindale, passed February 7, 2019. She was beloved, the salt of the earth. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Edward John Denn. Survived by children Edward Denn and wife Kim of Millbury, Michael Denn and wife Susan of Walpole, Peter Denn and wife Carmen of Groveland, Joseph Denn and wife Suzan of Somersworth, NH, Patrick Denn of Chelmsford, Catherine Denn Freed and husband Andy of Melrose, Christopher Denn and wife Kelli of Boxford, and Rebecca Slocum and husband Lee of Haverhill; eighteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marie Denn Riley and husband Gene of Natick; daughters-in-law Carol Denn of Mendon and Sarah Denn of Westford; son-in-law Denis LaBombard of Georgetown; several nieces and nephews; mother of the late Mary (Denn) LaBombard. Visitation Sun., Feb. 10 in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 South Main St., HAVERHILL, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Funeral Mass Mon. in St. Patrick Church, 114 Center Street, Groveland at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Groveland. Contributions in her memory may be made to High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. For guestbook, please visit

wwww.driscollcares.com

Driscoll Funeral Home

Haverhill
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.