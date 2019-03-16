Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA CONNORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. CONNORS


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PATRICIA M. CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, Patricia M. Of Winthrop, March 15, 2019, devoted wife of Alfred F. Bell. Dear sister of Judy Sanborn of Billerica, Dennis Connors of Peabody and the late David Connors. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following the Visitation at 12:00 PM. Committal will be private. The family would like to thank the Don Orione Nursing Home and Staff, especially the nurses and aides, for their compassionate care during Patricia's time there. Memorial donations may be made to the Don Orione Nursing Home, 111 Orient Ave., East Boston, MA 02128. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Patricia M. CONNORS
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now