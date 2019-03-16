CONNORS, Patricia M. Of Winthrop, March 15, 2019, devoted wife of Alfred F. Bell. Dear sister of Judy Sanborn of Billerica, Dennis Connors of Peabody and the late David Connors. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following the Visitation at 12:00 PM. Committal will be private. The family would like to thank the Don Orione Nursing Home and Staff, especially the nurses and aides, for their compassionate care during Patricia's time there. Memorial donations may be made to the Don Orione Nursing Home, 111 Orient Ave., East Boston, MA 02128. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



