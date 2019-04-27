GORTON, Patricia M. (Maney) Age 82 of Georgetown, passed away, April 27, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Lynn, daughter of the late Henry E. and Mary C. (Harrington) Maney, Pat attended St. Mary's High School, Lynn, and Merrimack College, North Andover. Pat worked for many years as a microbiologist at Lynn Hospital and Union Hospital in Lynn, and Holy Family Hospital in Methuen. Pat, noted for her gourmet cooking, loved entertaining, traveling, and sharing cultural activities with her grandchildren. She was an ice dancer, figure skating instructor, and STEM volunteer at St. Mary's High School, Lynn. As an active, committed member, founder, and president of many branches of AAUW in Massachusetts, Pat was honored in 2018 with a scholarship in her name. Beloved wife of Robert F. Gorton, loving mother of Suzanne Gorton of Georgetown, Robert Gorton and his wife Diane of Plymouth, Lisa O'Neill and her husband Daniel of Georgetown, Maryellen Haberland and her husband Greg of Middleton. Dear sister of H. Joseph Maney and the late Ann Maney of Lynnfield, Mary Lou Cahalane and her husband William of West Harwich, John Maney and his wife Janet of Summerville, SC, the late Gerald Maney and his wife Elizabeth of Wenham, James Maney and the late Anne Maney of Stephentown, NY, and Eileen McClelland and her husband Terrence of Nokomis, FL. Grandmother of Daniel, Brianne and Sophia Gorton, Siobhan, Shane, and Conor O'Neill, and Cali and Ava Haberland. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be on Monday, April 29, from 4 until 8pm in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 94 Andover Street, Route 133, Georgetown, followed by her burial at Harmony Cemetary, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to: American Association of University Women's NCCWSL Scholarship Fund, 1310 L St. NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20005. For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory with Patricia's family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary