MILLER, Patricia Age 90, of Pembroke, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in Boston on June 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Ester (Kenney) Gunning. Patricia was the wife of the late Joseph Miller and is survived by their son, Joseph R. Miller of Pembroke and his girlfriend Susan Kendall, of Milford. She was the grandmother of Johnathan Miller and Angela Simpson, both of Texas, Megan Holloway and Nicholas Miller, both of Nevada, great-grandmother to seven and great-great-grandmother to two. Patricia was the sister of Barbara Connors, Theresa Gallagher, the late John, Robert, and William Gunning, the late Jean Arsenault, and the late Marie Goodrum. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., Cor. Rt. 14 & 58, HANSON, on Friday, March 1, from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 9 AM at Saint Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St. Burial to follow at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. For directions and to sign Patricia's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary