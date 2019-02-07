Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
United Parish of Auburndale
64 Hancock Street
PATRICIA SYBIL (BURNS) BOTTOMLEY


BOTTOMLEY, Patricia Sybil (Burns) Of Auburndale, died at 93, December 16, 2018. A staunch Canadian, born March 11,1925, in Windsor, Ontario. A Nurse, mother, C.E.O. of Spaceforms Inc., travel agent, world-class cook, community volunteer and Historic Dist. Commissioner. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers, and sought a life less ordinary, which she found in her adventures throughout the world. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service, March 2nd at 2:00 pm, United Parish of Auburndale, 64 Hancock Street. Gifts in memory of Patricia can be to the Auburndale Community Library: auburndalelibrary.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
