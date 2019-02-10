CLAPHAM, Patrick H. Age 41, of Danvers, beloved husband of Rebecca Harper of Danvers, passed Feb. 5th. He was the devoted son of Kristen Johnson and her long-time partner Elliakim Simpson of Rowe, MA, and son of Charles H. Clapham, III and his wife Constance Wise of Holliston, MA, loving brother to his siblings, Michel A. Clapham and his wife Katelyn Paciulan Los Angeles, CA, Sarah L. Clapham and her husband Justin Lampka of Roslindale, MA, Sarah E. Wise of Knoxville, TN, Caitlin Clapham and her husband Juanca Jimenez of Vinalhaven, ME, Anna Clapham of Holliston, MA and his two beloved nephews, Jude Lampka and Johnathan Jimenez. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patrick's Celebration of Life which will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) DANVERS, on Saturday, February 16th at 1 P.M. With reception to follow at The Peabody Institute of Danvers. In lieu of flowers, Patrick's family has asked for donations to be sent to the Peabody Institute Library c/o Patrick Clapham Memorial Fund, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com



