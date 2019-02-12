McTAVISH, Patrick J. "Jimmie" Of Dorchester, formerly of Carna, Connemara, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully in his home on February 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.



He worked many years for the Boston Housing Authority until his retirement. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Craftsman Union Local #3, the South Boston Irish-American Society, and a Past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Council #180 in Dorchester. Jim was a devout Catholic at Saint Gregory's Church, where he served as an usher and a volunteer at weekly Bingo. Jim was one of the original founders of the Carna Flyers Gaelic Football Club. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him.



He was the Beloved husband of 56 years to Claire M. (Colman). Loving father of Ellen Joyce and her husband, Paraic, of Weymouth, Peggy Comer and her husband, John, of Holbrook, James McTavish, Katheen Bartlett, and Steven McTavish all of Dorchester. Cherished Papa to Bryan Joyce and his wife, Ann Marie, Meaghan Comer, Siobhan Joyce, Brendan Comer, Aidan Joyce, and Liam Bartlett. Great-grandfather of James Dara Joyce. Brother of the late Sean, Bernard, and Tommy McTavish. Brother-in-law of Mary McTavish of Ireland. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends, both here and in Ireland.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday, at 9:45am, prior to the Funeral Mass in Saint Gregory's Church, Dorchester, Saturday, at 10:30am. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jimmie may be made to St. Mary's Church, Carna, Connemara, Co. Galway, Ireland.