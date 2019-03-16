|
CAHILL, Patrick Joseph Retired Brookline Firefighter for 35 years, of Roslindale, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Lillian (Melchione) Cahill for 60 years. Devoted father of Patrick Cahill and his wife Beth of Londonderry, NH, Kenneth Cahill and his wife Stacey of West Roxbury, Doreen Landry and her husband Bob of West Roxbury, Michelle Prendergast and her husband Maurice of West Roxbury, and Mary Vey and her husband Paul of Foxboro. Loving Papa to 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Pat was a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, March 19, from 9:00-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Pat's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019