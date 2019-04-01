|
CRIVELL, Paul A. Of Canton, passed away March 31st. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie C. (McCarron). Father of Paul Crivell and his wife Mary of WA, Ronald Crivell of Stoughton, Susan Goodrich and her husband Scott of Stoughton, and Jean Fecteau of ME. Grandfather of Patrick Crivell of WA, Dagney Braun and her husband Kevin of WA, Taylor, Hunter, Colin, and Craig Goodrich all of Stoughton, and Benjamin and Abigail Fecteau of ME. Brother of Charles Crivellaro of North Easton, Louis Crivellaro of Stoughton, and the late Rosemarie Raddie. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday 5-7 p.m. Graveside Service will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Veteran United States Navy. Donations may be made in his memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019