O'MEARA, Paul A. Ret. Detective Sergeant, SPD Age 86, Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully Friday, February 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 62 years to Marie T. (Daly). Devoted father of P. Stephen and his wife Terry, Eileen Barnard and her husband Harry, all of Burlington, Marie Knox and her husband Barry of Dover, NH, Ross and his wife Karen of Maynard, Janice DeLeire and her husband Donald of Rutland. Brother of the late Henry and John O'Meara and Mary Hacker. Loving grandfather of Kristen DeMarco and her husband Tim, Paul and Tim O'Meara, Richard Barnard and his wife Stephanie, Stephen Barnard, Christopher Knox and his wife Caitlyn, Julie Pabian and her husband Michael, Jacquelyn Lawson and her husband Joe, Jenna Knox, Ross O'Meara and his wife Elise, Jessica Miklosko and her husband Aaron, Brian and Allison DeLeire. Proud great-grandfather of Jax, Nate, Jack, Ryan, Ethan, and Stella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Somerville High, Paul enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving his country proudly during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of The Marine Corps League, Burlington Chapter. Following service to his country Paul joined the Somerville Police Dept where he served for 32 years. During his career he earned the rank of Detective Sergeant and became the Police Liaison for Middlesex Superior Court. Paul enjoyed a wonderful life, and spent countless years with his family enjoying camping, fishing, vacations on Cape Cod, pool parties, and later traveling with The Somerville Seniors. Music was always an important part of his life. He loved his time playing guitar, his record collection, and singing with the Burlington Seniors. Dunkin's has lost its greatest story teller. A Funeral procession will be held from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 8:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours at the Funeral Home Monday 4-8 pm. Interment Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019