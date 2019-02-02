|
|
SALEMI, Paul D. Age 81, of Sharon, passed away February 1st, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Murley). Father of Lisa Dymond of Middleboro, Melanie Hatfield and her husband Gary of Lewiston, ME, Vicki Rizzo and her husband George of Tewksbury and the late Paul B. Salemi. Father-in-law of Melissa Salemi of AZ. Brother of the late Anthony Salemi. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday, 3-5 pm and 6:30-8:30 pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon Wednesday morning at 10 am. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Veteran United States Navy. Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to "His Kids Ministry," P.O. Box 1061, West Hanover, MA 02339. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019