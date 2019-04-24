DeSIMONE, Paul Paul Michael DeSimone – of Lynnfield, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 73, after a hard-fought battle with dementia. Beloved husband of Faye Trachtenberg DeSimone, devoted father of Charlie and the late Corinne DeSimone, and loving brother of Ralph DeSimone and the late Helen Digiammarino. Dear son of the late Ralph and Cosimina (Bova) DeSimone. Paul grew up in Malden, graduated from Malden High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Salem State. He worked hard his whole life, moving up the ladder at Bank of Boston and becoming a Vice-President before retiring to raise Charlie. Paul loved his son more than anything in the world. He treasured winning championships for his Saugus Rotary Softball Team he played for and coached, playing golf with his friends, and his Boston sports teams, but he loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends, especially if it could be at the beach. Paul's personality and comedic spirit were irreplaceable and he will be sincerely missed by his friends and family. A funeral service for Paul will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA. Interment will follow at Greenview Memorial Park, 232 Fuller Street, Everett, MA. Shiva will be held at the home of Michelle Harris and Richard Sokolow on Monday, April 29th from 5:00-7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the CAA Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, attn: Neurology, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary