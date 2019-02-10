Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for PAUL COSTELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL E. COSTELLO

PAUL E. COSTELLO Obituary
COSTELLO, Paul E. Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on February 10, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Helena F. (Miethe) Costello. Devoted father of Jennifer B. Berube and her husband Marc of Salem, Michael R. Costello and his wife Erin of Stoughton, Lissa M. Costello of Walpole, Cody D. Costello of Newton, and Ashley A. Costello of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Brianna, Raegan, Michael and Aliyah. Brother of Mary Lou Sirois and her husband Richard of NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Martin M. and Margaret H. (Balduf) Costello. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019, from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Good Shepard Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019
