PAUL EDWARD DOHERTY

PAUL EDWARD DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Paul Edward Beloved husband of the late Cynthia "Cindy" Jeanne (Poirier) Doherty. Son of the late Bernard L. Doherty and the late Margaret M. (Eldridge) Doherty. Father of Lyn Marie Penney of Blackstone; Terrence Edward Doherty and his wife, Darcelle Doherty, of Southbridge; Caitlin Elizabeth Doherty of Quincy; Elizabeth Ann Penney, her husband, Kevin R. Leis, and her partner, Sarah A. Guindon, all of Milford. Papa of Eleanor J.M. Leis. Brother of Bernard L. Doherty Jr., and his wife, Marta, of Plymouth; Marie M. Doherty of Naples, FL; and Neil R. Doherty and his wife, Kathy, of Burlington. Uncle of many nephews and nieces. Former spouse of Cecilia Doherty of Quincy. Paul always held a special place in his heart for his faithful pets, "Daisey Mae," "Simon," and his granddog, "Bailey Rose." He leaves his late wife's family: her parents, Paul Poirier of Wayland, and Patricia Ann (Hamilton) Cwirka of Framingham; and her siblings: Kimberly Avila and her husband, Kevin Avila, of Hudson; Sharyn Piche and her husband, Guy Piche, of Houston, TX; John Poirier and his wife, Monique Poirier, of Wayland; and Andrea C. Cronin and her husband, George F. Cronin, Jr., of Framingham. Former employee of All Business Communication. Visiting Hours: Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:00 - 1:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, in the "Commonwealth Chapel" of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, NORTH ATTLEBORO. Dyer-Lake Funeral Home 508-695-0200 www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2019
