Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
St Peter's Church
86 Court St.
Plymouth, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
313 Court St.
Plymouth, MA
REVEREND PAUL F. BAILEY

REVEREND PAUL F. BAILEY Obituary
BAILEY, Reverend Paul F. Died in Harwichport on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Thomas A. and Gertrude T. (O'Brien) Bailey. He grew up in Allston, attended Boston College High School and St. John's Seminary. Archbishop Richard Cushing ordained him into the priesthood on February 3, 1958. His first assignment was at Blessed Sacrament Church in Jamaica Plain, followed by St. George's Church in Framingham.

In 1962 he received a Master's Degree in Social Work from Boston College Graduate School. He worked as a Psychotherapist at the Family Counseling and Guidance Centers in Framingham. He was appointment Executive Director of Catholic Charities in Cambridge, Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell.

He was pastor of St. Michael's Church, Lowell and St Peter's Church in Plymouth. He was a Senior Priest at St. Mary's Church in Plymouth, from November 2002 until 2017.

Father Bailey is survived by many cousins and beloved friends.

Visitation will be held at St Peter's Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth, on Sunday, February 10, from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. A Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court St., Plymouth, on Monday, February 11, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Plymouth.

Donations in memory of Fr. Paul may be made to St. Peter's or St. Mary's parish, Plymouth.

Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
