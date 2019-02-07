BAILEY, Reverend Paul F. Died in Harwichport on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Thomas A. and Gertrude T. (O'Brien) Bailey. He grew up in Allston, attended Boston College High School and St. John's Seminary. Archbishop Richard Cushing ordained him into the priesthood on February 3, 1958. His first assignment was at Blessed Sacrament Church in Jamaica Plain, followed by St. George's Church in Framingham.



In 1962 he received a Master's Degree in Social Work from Boston College Graduate School. He worked as a Psychotherapist at the Family Counseling and Guidance Centers in Framingham. He was appointment Executive Director of Catholic Charities in Cambridge, Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell.



He was pastor of St. Michael's Church, Lowell and St Peter's Church in Plymouth. He was a Senior Priest at St. Mary's Church in Plymouth, from November 2002 until 2017.



Father Bailey is survived by many cousins and beloved friends.



Visitation will be held at St Peter's Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth, on Sunday, February 10, from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. A Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court St., Plymouth, on Monday, February 11, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Plymouth.



Donations in memory of Fr. Paul may be made to St. Peter's or St. Mary's parish, Plymouth.



Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home



617-323-5600 Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019