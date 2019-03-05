Boston Globe Obituaries
PAUL F. DEHETRE

PAUL F. DEHETRE Obituary
DeHETRE, Paul F. March 3rd, lifelong of Malden. Beloved husband of Karen S. (Young) DeHetre. Devoted father of Paul A. DeHetre and wife Isabelle from Londonderry, NH, Wayne M. DeHetre from FL, Selina M. Ingersoll and husband David from Saugus, and Belinda J. DeHetre of Chelsea. Cherished brother of Charles DeHetre of SC, and Arthur DeHetre of Byfield, and the late Shirley DeVlaminck and Yvonne Basile. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9th, at the Weir–MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 8th, from 4-8 PM. Donations in Pau'ls memory may be made to Mass General Cancer Center, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114-1101. Late Vietnam Veteran, US Navy. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019
