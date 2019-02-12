PIMENTEL, Paul F. Age 76, of Edgartown, Massachusetts, passed away in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Paul Pimentel was highly intelligent, fiercely loyal, forever curious, and dutifully devoted to a purpose-filled life. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts on May 22, 1942, he was raised there and later, in nearby Braintree MA. Paul graduated from Braintree High School in 1960 and from Harvard University in 1965 with a degree in Engineering and Applied Physics. Paul served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy and was a combat Veteran of Vietnam. Also in 1965, Paul married the love of his life, Sandra, and together they spent the next fifty-three years building an extraordinary life that included five children, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several foster children, and a bounty of extended family and friends. Paul was a creative and brilliant engineer who coupled his extraordinary intellect with pragmatism and passion. His capacity for hard work was boundless and the list of his professional accomplishments is impossible to detail fully here. In 1975, he became the youngest Deputy Secretary of State of Massachusetts in the history of the office. Thereafter, his focus turned to the environment, energy independence, and the economy. During the course of forty years, he and his team brought their vision from start-up to a world leader in the industry. They developed a model that unlocked billions of dollars in energy/water savings that is now being implemented across the globe. Of Paul's many professional accomplishments, he was most proud of the creation of Vineyard Power, an independent, clean energy cooperative that will bring more than 800 megawatts of low cost offshore wind power to the Cape and Islands of Massachusetts. His life's work will improve the lives of countless people around the world for generations to come. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Paul was dedicated to his community, serving on many committees and boards of numerous non-profit organizations, including the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health and Martha's Vineyard Community Services. His work helped give a voice to the voiceless and provided for those who had less. Paul was a beloved teacher, leader, mentor, and father figure. He had a profound effect on people and took great joy in breathing life into the dreams of others. Ever the patriarch, he appeared to have his own gravitational pull, drawing his loved ones close to him — not out of obligation — but rather, from a genuine desire to learn and be in his presence. Family was paramount in Paul's life, and the moments he enjoyed most were those spent with them. He absolutely adored his family and never hesitated to tell everyone how proud he was or how much he loved them. He lived a life of tremendous integrity. He told the truth and did the right thing. He was modest and down to earth. And he left his imprint on the hearts of so many, all of whom are grateful for having had him in their lives. Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra (Pasquale) Pimentel; sisters Susan Meyers of Westin, Vermont, and Joan Pimentel of Long Beach, California; his children, Lisa Pimentel and husband Robert Marlette of Los Angeles, California, Christopher Pimentel and wife Karen of Sharon, Massachusetts, Susan Andrien and husband Christopher Andrien of Oakland, California, Courtney Child of Quincy, Massachusetts, and Joanie Pimentel and husband Robert Masson of Los Angeles, California; his beloved grandchildren, Emily Marlette and husband Phadol Gardley, Christopher Marlette, Alex Lam, Anthony Flynn and partner Mandee Mitchell, Erik Masson, Augustus Andrien, Isabella Andrien, Mitchell Pimentel, Sage Pimentel; and great-grandsons Brooklyn and Blayde Gardley; nephews and nieces Travis Carney, Michelle Carney, Richard Pasquale, and Rachel Whitaker, as well as many cousins. Paul is also survived by dearest friends Jerry and Jane Goldberg, Teddy and Gwen Lang, and Beverly Dand. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy (Deneen) and Frederick Pimentel, and his dear friend Ray Dand. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at the Church of the Presidents (United First Parish Church) 1306 Hancock St., Quincy, Massachusetts 02169, on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, at 2:00 PM, followed by a light reception in the hall. An additional Memorial will be held on the island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the spring, at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Paul's family asks that you consider donating to Martha's Vineyard Community Services www.mvcommunityservices.com/support/donate/. Read more about Paul's life at www.paulpimentelmemorial.com



