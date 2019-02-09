Boston Globe Obituaries
WHITE, Paul F. Of Stoneham, Feb. 8. Beloved husband of Ann P. (O'Connor) White. Loving father of Paul F. White, Jr. & wife Karin of Lynnfield, Steven P. White & wife Kathleen of Stoneham, Patrick F. White & fianc?e Beverly of Gloucester, Kristin A. Kennedy of Hampton, NH, and the late Brian M. White. Loving Brother of Norman White & wife Ann of Framingham, and the late Irene Sontag and her late husband Leo. Also survived by his 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main Street, STONEHAM, on Tuesday, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment, Holy Cross, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's name to All Care VNA and Hospice Development Office, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. For obit/directions/guest book, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
