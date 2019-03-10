Services Breslin Funeral Home 610 Pleasant Street Malden , MA 02148 (781) 324-0486 Resources More Obituaries for PAUL AUSTIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PAUL GERARD AUSTIN

AUSTIN, Paul Gerard Of Malden, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and children at home on March 7th, 2019. Devoted husband of Sheila (Gannon) Austin of 53 years. Beloved father of Annmarie Austin of Melrose, Sheila Jo Austin Maiani and her husband Mark of Melrose, Tara Austin Birdsall and her husband Scott of Lake Oswego, OR, Christopher Austin and his wife Ashley of Winchester and Sean Austin and his wife Zivile of Chicago, IL. Loving grandfather of Nicholas, Morgan, Nolan, Brooke, Kate, Conor, Gannon, Hadley, and Ava. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Austin and his wife Patricia of South Yarmouth, Janet Austin Faelten of North Charleston, SC, the late Jack Austin, niece Joanne Austin of Malden, and many other nieces and nephews in Ireland and beyond. Born in Stoneham, MA on January 6th, 1939, to the late Christopher "Eddie" and Teresa Austin of Malden. Paul was a lifelong Malden resident, and a graduate of Malden Catholic High School '56. He served in the United States Coast Guard for two years aboard the USS Cook Inlet, stationed out of Portland, ME, patrolling the Northern Atlantic Ocean and as far south as Cuba. Following an honorable discharge, he went on to obtain his B.A. in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University and later his Master's Degree from Anna Maria College. Paul devoted his life to public service as a police officer for nearly 30 years. He commenced his law enforcement career with the Malden Police, shortly thereafter, Paul joined the Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) Police and ultimately retired as a Massachusetts State Trooper. He proudly served the police force in a variety of capacities; from the Blue Hills in Milton, to the boats in the Lower Basin patrolling Boston Harbor, cruiser patrol stationed from Wellington Circle in Medford, and later promoted to the Mounted Unit in Stoneham. Paul's favorite parts of the job were patrolling the beaches of Swampscott and Lynn, partnered with his horse Rusty. He loved his time spent with Rusty, in Boston, providing safety and crowd control at numerous Boston venues and events, as well was participating in parades and welcoming dignitaries to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In 1965, Paul married the love of his life, Sheila, often referring to her as his "little Irish Colleen", in Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland. He dedicated himself tirelessly to his family and work. Paul had a love for sports and it went well beyond watching the Bruins, Red Sox, and Patriots. He could easily be found at hockey rinks throughout New England, the Midwest, and Canada. His pride and passion for sports was clearly enjoyable at both his sons and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed WWII history and spontaneous road trips, be it near or far. Paul especially loved his time spent in Freedom, NH and Westport, Co. Mayo Ireland creating many special memories with family and friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Thursday, March 14th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2019