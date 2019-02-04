Home
REV. PAUL GILMARTIN

GILMARTIN, Rev. Paul P., SJ In Weston, on February 4, 2019. Beloved son of the late Francis & Margaret (McNiff) Gilmartin. Brother of Thomas G. Gilmartin of Worcester. Father is also survived by his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston. Visiting hours Wednesday, February 6, from 3-5 pm., with a prayer service at 4:30 pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center, on Thursday, February 7, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493, to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
