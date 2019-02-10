CASEY, Paul Gregory Ret. MSG Paul Gregory Casey, 87, of South Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 5, 2019, at Trinity Health and Rehabilitation Center in Woonsocket, RI. He was the husband of Christina M. Mikal and previously married for 30 years to Alma L. Casey of Roslindale. Born on December 27, 1931, he was the son of the late John and Grace (O'Connell) Casey. Greg proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 25 years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam before retiring from West Point. After the military, Greg worked as a respiratory therapist at Tufts New England Medical Center for 20 years before retiring at age 70. Dad leaves behind five sons: Paul G. Casey Jr. of Marshfield, Shawn P. Casey of Norwood, Christopher M. Casey of Roslindale, Mikal G. Casey of New Bedford and Mark D. Casey of Sanford, NC. His daughters are Patricia A. Holt of Mansfield, Donna L. Lucarini of Sandy Springs, GA, Cynthia E. Cataldo of Foxboro, Kathleen DeGroote of Simpsonville, SC and Elizabeth J. Casey of Norwood. Greg is survived by fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Richard and Leo and is predeceased by his sister Grace Sullivan and brothers John, James, William and Daniel. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul G. Casey was buried with Full Military Honors on February 11, 2019 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Avenue, Attleboro, MA 02703.



