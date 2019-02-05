REYNOLDS, Paul J. He was 83, of Arlington, MA, formerly of Marina Bay, Quincy, died on February 3, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol (Cantelli) Reynolds, a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen P. and Lisa M. Reynolds, two grandchildren, J.P. and Tess, a brother and sister-in-law, James and Maureen Reynolds of Milton, and many nieces and nephews. Paul recently retired from the Reynolds Company, the commercial real estate firm he founded in 1971. During his long career, Paul also taught appraisal courses at several local colleges and served the profession in many capacities, including as President and Director of the Massachusetts Board of Real Estate Appraisers, the President and Director of the Eastern Massachusetts Society of Real Estate Appraisers, the Governor of the New England Region of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers and as a National Director for the New England/New York region of The Appraisal Institute. Services are private. Arrangements by the Keefe Funeral Home, Arlington, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary