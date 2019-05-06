KRENITSKY, Paul Of North Andover, MA, died on May 4, 2019, aged 91 years. A longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA, he most recently lived at Edgewood Lifetime Care Community in North Andover. He had retired from the Mitre Corp in 1993, where as a specialist in radar, he had served as a member of the technical staff since 1967. Prior to that, he was an electronics engineer at General Electric Co. of Syracuse, NY for 13 years. Born in Dickson City, PA, the son of Mary and Peter Krenitsky, Mr. Krenitsky grew up in Blakely, PA. He served with the US Army in Germany from 1945-1948, emerging with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received BS and BA degrees in electrical engineering and liberal arts from Lehigh University in 1953, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and then did graduate work in electrical engineering at Syracuse University. He was a licensed professional engineer in New York State. Mr. Krenitsky was a member of All Saints Church in Chelmsford, MA for 52 years, serving on its Vestry and as parish representative on a number of committees, including the governing body of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, the Diocesan Council. More recently, he served as co-chairperson of the Diocesan Urban Mission Commission and as a member of the committee to select the current Bishop. From 1968-1980, Mr. Krenitsky was founder and president of the Interfaith Housing Corp. of Greater Lowell, a non-profit volunteer group that secured federal funds to purchase, rehabilitate, and sell homes to middle income families. When the federal program that supported this effort ended, the group sought to purchase land to establish congregate housing for the elderly in North Chelmsford, and the group disbanded in 1981 after having provided housing for 17 Lowell families. Most recently, he has served on the Board of the Merrimack Valley Housing Partnership based in Lowell, and has, for the past 26 years since his retirement, volunteered more than 10 hours per week to that organization as a grant writer. Also since his retirement, Mr. Krenitsky has pursued his chief enthusiasms of tennis and photography. He was a member of both the Westford Tennis and Fitness Center and the Lowell Camera Club, where he was noted particularly for his black-and-white prints. He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Wirth Krenitsky, and three sons: Stephen J. of Bluffton, SC, Peter W. of Amesbury, MA, and Michael P. of Austin, TX, and their wives. Also surviving are his sister, Helen K. Stec of Dalton, PA, four grandchildren Alex, Blair, Colin, and Matt; one great-grandson, Leo, and 12 nieces and nephews. There will be no Calling Hours. His Funeral will take place at All Saints Church, Chelmsford, on Thursday, May 9, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Merrimack Valley Housing Partnership, Box 2042, Lowell, MA 01853 or to All Saints Church, 10 Billerica Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home. For online condolences visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Paul KRENITSKY Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019