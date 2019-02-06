Home
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Elizabeth Church
350 Reedsdale Road
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL O'SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL LAWRENCE O'SULLIVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAUL LAWRENCE O'SULLIVAN Obituary
O'SULLIVAN, Paul Lawrence Of Milton, passed away at his home on February 5th at age 84. Paul was born and raised in Boston. He was the son of Timothy F. and Mary (O'Toole) O'Sullivan, and his much loved stepmother, Mary (Matthes) O'Sullivan. Paul leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret (Mooney) O'Sullivan, his cherished daughter, Dianne Montefusco of Cohasset, and his adored grandchildren, Matthew and Emma Montefusco. Paul was predeceased by his sons, Paul Jr. and Mark, and his brothers Francis, Timothy and George. He is survived by his sister-in-law Catherine O'Sullivan of Natick, nieces Terry Hoey, Holly Boyle, Tracy Coughlin, Kara O'Sullivan, and nephews Kevin and Christopher O'Sullivan. Paul was a proud graduate of Boston Latin School, Class of 1952. He attended Boston College, Class of 1956, and Naval OCS Newport, RI. He took pride in his Naval Service and retired as Cdr. USNR. In 1962, he started his career at IBM selling typewriters and enjoyed 35 years in sales, instructing at sales training school in Dallas, and marketing management. Paul will be remembered for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. His memory and spirit will live on with everyone who knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Saturday, February 9th at 11:30am. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday 8th from 4-7pm. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Those who wish may donate in Paul's memory to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell 02061, or to Friends of the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton 02186.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now