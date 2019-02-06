O'SULLIVAN, Paul Lawrence Of Milton, passed away at his home on February 5th at age 84. Paul was born and raised in Boston. He was the son of Timothy F. and Mary (O'Toole) O'Sullivan, and his much loved stepmother, Mary (Matthes) O'Sullivan. Paul leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret (Mooney) O'Sullivan, his cherished daughter, Dianne Montefusco of Cohasset, and his adored grandchildren, Matthew and Emma Montefusco. Paul was predeceased by his sons, Paul Jr. and Mark, and his brothers Francis, Timothy and George. He is survived by his sister-in-law Catherine O'Sullivan of Natick, nieces Terry Hoey, Holly Boyle, Tracy Coughlin, Kara O'Sullivan, and nephews Kevin and Christopher O'Sullivan. Paul was a proud graduate of Boston Latin School, Class of 1952. He attended Boston College, Class of 1956, and Naval OCS Newport, RI. He took pride in his Naval Service and retired as Cdr. USNR. In 1962, he started his career at IBM selling typewriters and enjoyed 35 years in sales, instructing at sales training school in Dallas, and marketing management. Paul will be remembered for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. His memory and spirit will live on with everyone who knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Saturday, February 9th at 11:30am. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday 8th from 4-7pm. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Those who wish may donate in Paul's memory to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell 02061, or to Friends of the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton 02186. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary