CROWLEY, Paul M. Of Norfolk, formerly of Norwood, passed away on April 3, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Foley) Crowley. Devoted father of Michael J. Crowley and his wife Michelle of Norwood and Stephen P. Crowley and his wife Melissa of Norfolk. Brother of Mary Jane Kemper of Lexington, Martha Denney of Ponca City, OK, Ruth Connolly of Foxboro and the late Robert Crowley. Paul is also survived by his 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Michael J. and Margaret (Thompson) Crowley. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3pm - 7pm. Burial with Army Military Honors will be at Norfolk Cemetery, Main St., Norfolk MA. US Army Vietnam Veteran. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2019