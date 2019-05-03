DURKIN, Paul M. Age 25, of Los Angeles, CA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April, 27, 2019. Paul was born January 16, 1994, in Stoughton, MA and graduated from Oliver Ames High School in Easton, MA in 2012. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 2016. Paul was currently employed by Captivate, LLC in Los Angeles as a digital designer. Paul is survived by his mother, Brigitte (Immig) Durkin-Milstein and her husband, Jordan of Broad Brook, CT; his father, Paul J. Durkin of Jensen Beach, FL; his sister, Raquel Belforti and her husband, Robert of East Windsor, CT; two nieces and two nephews, Mary Alisse, Robert, William, and Annalyn; his paternal grandmother, Mary Durkin of Norton, MA, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Paul was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Paul F. Durkin of South Boston, MA. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., ENFIELD, CT. A funeral procession will gather at 11:30 am at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12 pm at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd., Enfield. Paul will be laid to rest in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Annie's Kindness Blankets, 50 Fieldstone Circle, Middleboro, MA 02346. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2019