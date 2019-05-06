Boston Globe Obituaries
McLEAN, Paul Age 68, of Watertown formerly of Mission Hill, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (Tutunjian) McLean. Loving father of Kimberly Carpenter and her husband Joseph of Woburn. Dear brother of Joseph "Jerry" McLean, James McLean, Florence Niland, Patricia Freda, Robert McLean, Karen McLean, Gail Traylor and the late Daniel McLean. Family and friends will Celebrate Paul's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 8 AM followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019
