MOORE, Paul P. Of Hyde Park, March 1st, age 65. Beloved husband of the late Christine A. (Wilbur). Devoted father of Gardner P. Moore of Hyde Park, and Julianna A. Moore of Bangor, Maine. Brother of Thomas and Evelyn, also surived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private at the families request, with a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. For guestbook and full obituary, please visit
thomasfuneralhomes.com
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019