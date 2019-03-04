Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
MOORE, Paul P. Of Hyde Park, March 1st, age 65. Beloved husband of the late Christine A. (Wilbur). Devoted father of Gardner P. Moore of Hyde Park, and Julianna A. Moore of Bangor, Maine. Brother of Thomas and Evelyn, also surived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private at the families request, with a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
