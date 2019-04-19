DiNATALE, Paul Peter Age 67, of Newburyport, formerly of Milton and South Boston, passed away, peacefully, after a period of declining health, Monday, April 15, 2019.



He was the beloved son of the late Barbara (Sisk) DiNatale and Dr. Peter DiNatale. Loving brother of Barbara DiNatale and her husband Jack Smyth of Hanover, Perry DiNatale and his wife Christina Reynolds of South Boston, and the late Peter DiNatale, Jr. He was the proud uncle of Henry and Vincent DiNatale of South Boston.



In addition to his family, Paul leaves behind his awesome friends, Tom, Al, Henry, Paula and Gary.



Paul grew up in Milton, and graduated from St. Agatha's School, Thayer Academy, and Villanova University where he played and coached soccer. He went on to Boston University where he received his MA from the School of Communications.



Paul began his career in 1976 as the Director of Public Affairs for the City of Boston Economic Industrial Corporation. Two years later, he became the Public Information Specialist for the Federal Highway Administration Office of Public and Consumer Affairs. From there, he was appointed the Information Editor in Chief and Chief Spokesman for the MBTA. Everyone listened when he relayed information during the Blizzard of 1978 from his home in Humarock. He was recruited from there to become the Media Relations Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and finally retired as the Manager of Media Relations for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. He was a frequent guest of talk radio and Boston television discussing the muddy water details of the day.



Paul served on various Boards of Directors, including Boston University College of Communications Alumni Association and Italian Americans in Communication. He was a past vice-president of the Public Relations Student Society of America and former member of the Publicity Club of Boston and the Dalton Club of Newburyport.



He loved attending Mass. He was an avid art collector, and enjoyed the many local art shows in his community. His greatest passion was for the New England Patriots.



At Paul's request, Funeral Services and interment were private.



For those who wish, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Peter J. Benelli Writing Center Fund, c/o Thayer Academy, 745 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184, or the Nancy DiNatale Taylor '60 Fund, c/o Thayer Academy, 745 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184.



Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019