P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
PAUL R. DEVANEY

PAUL R. DEVANEY Obituary
DEVANEY, Paul R. Age 57, of West Roxbury, passed away on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Rutchada "Cherry" Devaney. Loving father of Junior Tamvajar. Brother of John, Carol, Ralph, Philip, Rita, Thomas, Sheila, Sandra, Martha, Brian, and Phyllis "Sissy". Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Sunday, April 28th from 2-6pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, April 29th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions & guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019
