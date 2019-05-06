KNOWLES, Paul R. Died peacefully in his sleep on May 2, 2019 at his home. He was 66 years old. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Looper) Knowles and son of the late George and Marion (Kopp) Knowles. Paul leaves behind his 4 daughters Christina Knowles, Stephanie Finley and her husband Jesse, Michelle Carrico and her husband Franklin and Heather Kanabay and her husband Michael. He was also the proud grandfather of William, Paul, Claire, Norah, Connor and Austin. He had many brothers and sisters: the late Barbara Ball, Ralph Knowles, the late Marie Gandolfi, the late George Knowles, the late H. James Knowles, Richard Knowles, Patricia Lubold, Lorraine Dauley, and Janice Meagher. A Memorial Service is planned for Wed., May 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052 followed by a private burial at the Pondville Cemetery, 70 Everett St., Norfolk, MA 02056. Visiting Hours will be at the Funeral Home the 2 hours preceding the service, 9:30 AM -11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be made to the Massachusetts Outdoor Heritage Foundation. You can donate securely online at massoutdoorheritage.org/donate or mail a check to: Mass Outdoor Heritage, P.O. Box 47, Westborough, MA 01581. Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019