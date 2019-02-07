Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
The Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
SRIBERG, Paul Of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Southborough, entered into rest February 6, at the age of 94. Cherished husband of Terri (Gregerman) Sriberg. Devoted father of Ellen Golde (Roger), Susan Sriberg, David Sriberg (Suzanne), David Cohen (Lisa) and Gayle Hodus (Matthew). Dearest grandfather of Jeffrey Golde (Diana). Amanda, Lauren, Jake and Rebecca Cohen, John Paul and Daniel Sriberg and adoring great-grandfather of Olivia and Leah Golde. He was a wonderful brother-in-law and uncle, as well as an incredible friend to many. Paul was the most kind and compassionate man who loved his family and good friends. He was greatly respected, a gentleman to all, and will be missed dearly. Services will be held in The Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Sunday, February 10, at 2:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to Morse Life Foundation, 4920 Loring Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33417. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
