CASSIDY, Paul V. Sr. Age 72, of Tewksbury, formerly of Andover, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 46 years to Jane (Rapallo) Cassidy. Devoted father to Amy Cassidy Brown and her husband Ryan of Rumson, NJ, Paul Cassidy, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Summit, NJ and Mary Cassidy Campos and her former husband and friend, Ronaldo Campos of Cambridge. He was an adoring "Papa" to Charlotte and Penny Brown, Andrew, Luke and Audrey Cassidy and Joseph Campos. He was a dear brother to Ann Marie Donnelly and Stephen Cassidy, of Medford. He was predeceased by his loving parents, John and Lillian Cassidy and older brother, John Cassidy. A native of Medford, Paul was a graduate of St. Joseph School, Medford High School ?64 and University of Massachusetts Amherst. He dutifully served in the US Army. Stationed in Holland for those years, he made lifelong friends whom he cherished. He was the proud owner of the Loft Restaurant in North Andover from 1978 - 2005 and longtime parishioner of St. Augustine Church in Andover. As an avid, lifelong fan of Boston sports, Paul enjoyed following all of the local teams, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. He was a voracious reader and always loved a good conversation. Paul was also a dedicated and enthusiastic investor, proudly having been mentioned in a book about his longtime investing idol, Warren Buffett. Paul will be most remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit He loved his family and friends deeply and was quick to extend his warm smile, or more, to anyone in need. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, May 3rd 4 - 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Parish, 118 High Street, Medford, Saturday morning at 10. Please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph School, memory of Paul Cassidy, 132 High St., Medford, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2019