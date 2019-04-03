|
ANDREASON, Dr. Paul W. Of Reading, April 1. Age 94. Husband of Nancy (Beckman) Andreason. Father of Paul Andreason of Fitchburg and Gary Andreason of Newark, DE. Grandfather of David Miffitt of Nashua, NH; and Steven & Elizabeth Andreason of Newark, DE. Brother of Mary Hatfield of Salem, NH & Norma Darragh of Wellfleet. A Funeral Service will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 am. An hour of Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am. Interment at the Wood End Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Late US Army Veteran WWII.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019