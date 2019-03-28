BLANCHARD, Paul W. Of Framingham, known to all as Bud, passed away of unknown causes on January 12, 2019; he was 59. Bud was a proud graduate of the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. After a career in anesthesia, Bud found great satisfaction in a second career in the classroom at Mill Pond School in Westborough and The Carroll School of Wayland and Lincoln, where he taught math and science. For Bud, every day with his students was its own reward; their successes became his successes. Bud is survived by his beloved son Michael Blanchard and daughter-in-law Rachel Schonfeld of Philadelphia, stepdaughter Adelle Franchek Pessolano of New York City, first wife Jennifer Boyce, and second wife Dena Walters Blanchard. A second stepdaughter, Emma Franchek, predeceased him. Bud's kindness and gentle humor will be missed by all whose lives he touched. "Uncle Bug" will be especially missed by the seven nephews, six nieces, and two great-nephews who brought him much delight, and by the entire Boyce and Dymski extended families, who considered him one of their own. All who knew Bud are invited to a gathering to celebrate his life on Sunday, April 7th at noon at the Southborough Community House, 28 Main Street, Southborough, MA. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Bud's name to the Stockbridge School of Agriculture or The Carroll School.



