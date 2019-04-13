|
ELLIOTT, Peggy (Pegram) Of Lincoln, MA. Passed away peacefully on April 12. Preceded in 2014 by the love of her life, William (Bill) Elliott. She is survived by her children Mark, of Lincoln, MA; William R. (Randy); Jocelyn of Lincoln, MA; and Lawrence of Brooklyn, NY. Services will be held at a time to be determined. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Lincoln, MA Council on Aging, c/o Town offices,16 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. For obituary and online guestbook please visit deefuneralhome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord (978) 369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019