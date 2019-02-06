Home
Services
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Armenian Church
465 Mt. Auburn Street
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PERKIA KALANDJIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PERKIA (KHATCHADOURIAN) KALANDJIAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PERKIA (KHATCHADOURIAN) KALANDJIAN Obituary
KALANDJIAN, Perkia (Khatchadourian) Of Arlington, on February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antranik Garabet Kalandjian. Devoted mother of Silva MacMillan and her husband Bill of Arlington, and the late Garbis, Raffi, Hrach, and Krikor Kalandjian. Mother-in-law of Armine Kalandjian of California. Loving grandmother of Suzanne, Daniel, Alec, Sandra, Christine, Taleen, Maral, Razmig, and Tamar. Adoring great-grandmother of Chloe. Dear sister of Khatchig Krikorian of Canada and the late Azadouhi Bedikian and Berjouhi Setrakian. She is also survived by 3 generations of loving nieces and nephews. Services at St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, on Saturday, February 9th, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Friday, 5-8 p.m. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. James Armenian Church. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
