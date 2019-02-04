COLBURN, Peter Danforth Of Hingham, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 86. Peter was born on November 20, 1932, in Natick. Husband of Louise Colburn, father of Peter D. Colburn, Jr., and Thomas H. Colburn. Grandfather of Lindsay, Kelly, Emma and Matthew Colburn. Currently living in Hingham, MA, he previously resided in Stoughton, MA, Harpswell, and Brunswick, ME. Peter graduated from Bowdoin College, class of 1954. He was employed at JE Gould (Portland, ME) and Gilman Bros. (Dorchester, MA). He volunteered as Town Meeting Representative in Stoughton, MA, Harpswell, ME Planning Board, and Mid-Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick, ME. Arrangements are under the care of Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in HINGHAM. A Memorial Service will be held at Saint John the Evangelist, 172 Main Street, Hingham, on Saturday, February 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. Donations in memory of Peter can be sent to the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program www.mchpp.org For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.downingchapel.com



