PETER F. ERRERA Jr.

PETER F. ERRERA Jr. Obituary
ERRERA, Peter F. Jr. Lifelong Arlington Resident At 81 years, in Arlington, following a lengthy confinement, unexpectedly, April 26th. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON on Wed., May 1st at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, Medford St., Arlington at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, April 30th, 4-8 p.m. Services will conclude with Interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Complete notice to appear on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019
