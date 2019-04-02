|
BANIS, Peter L. Age 63, of Canton, passed away March 31st. Beloved father of Kathryn S. Banis of Jamaica Plain, Molly C. Banis and her husband Mark Bilancieri of Millis, Sarah C. Banis of Jamaica Plain, and Peter C. Banis of FL. Relatives and friends invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday 5-7 pm. Burial private. Peter was a Tax Attorney in Boston for many years. Donations may be made in his memory to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For complete obituary and guestbook, please see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019