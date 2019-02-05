ZETES, Peter L. Age 95, of Reading, Feb. 3. He was the husband of the late Betsy (Polychronopoulos) Zetes, the loving father of Stacey Albano and her husband John of Lynnfield, and the devoted papou of Matthew and Christina Albano of Lynnfield. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, Dorothy Zetes of Swampscott, Patricia Gerrish and her husband Curtis of Newbury, and Mary Williams of Ipswich, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Arthur L. Zetes, Sophie Pezzarossi, Stella Jenis, Mary Perros, Viola Papazoglou, Anthony L. Zetes, Georgia Zetes, and Jennie Zetes. Visiting Hours: His Funeral will be held on Thursday at 11AM, in St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday, from 9AM-11AM, prior to the service. Those who prefer may make donations to The Lynn Firefighter's Relief Association or to the . Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Directions and guestbook at www.Solimine.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary