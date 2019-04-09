|
CALABRO, Peter P. Longtime Newton resident, age 87, April 8, 2019. Loving father to Susan Calabro of Plymouth and Shari Cloran of Newton. Dear grandfather to Madelyn, Olivia, Catherine, and Aidan. He is survived by his brothers Richard Calabro of Concord and Vincent Calabro of San Antonio, TX and many nieces and nephews. Peter spent a lifetime in the baking trade, like his father, and was an avid golfer. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St, Rt. 16, NEWTON, Friday, April 12 from 11am to 12 noon. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019